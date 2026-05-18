Former Foreign Affairs Minister Mulambo Haimbe has withdrawn from the race to recontest the Lusaka Central

FORMER Lusaka Central MP Mulambo Haimbe said he will not seek re-election in the forthcoming elections, pulling out of the race for the United Party for National Development ticket.

Haimbe announced the decision in a social media statement and later addressed supporters in Kabulonga Ward 19, where he confirmed he was stepping aside and endorsed fellow contender Msaiwale Mlewa.





The move makes Haimbe the latest former Cabinet minister to exit a parliamentary race ahead of the Aug. 13 vote.





“This afternoon we are here to announce that we have sat together. We have considered the interests of the people of Lusaka Central and, of course, our own interests,” Haimbe said. “I have decided, after consultation widely, to withdraw from the Lusaka Central race.”





He said the decision was also influenced by a shift toward broader political responsibilities.





“I would like to concentrate, amongst other things, on the presidential race given the amount of work that needs to be done in the district,” he said.





Haimbe urged supporters to view the contest as focused on achieving the best outcome for the constituency.



(Mwebantu, Monday, 18th May, 2026)