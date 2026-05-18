THOMAS SIPALO DEFENDS UPND MOVE, SAYS DEVELOPMENT REQUIRES WORKING WITH GOVERNMENT

SIPALO DEFENDS UPND MOVE, SAYS DEVELOPMENT REQUIRES WORKING WITH GOVERNMENT





Munali Constituency aspiring Member of Parliament Thomas Sipalo, popularly known as ‘Komboni President,’ has defended his decision to join the ruling UPND, saying meaningful development can only be achieved through cooperation with the government of the day.





Speaking in a statement, Mr. Sipalo argued that independent politicians often struggle to deliver tangible development to their constituencies because they lack a strong working relationship with government authorities.





He challenged critics to identify an independent candidate who had won an election and successfully delivered meaningful development without being in the government’s “good books.”





Mr. Sipalo said politics should not merely be about making noise in Parliament or gaining popularity through criticism of government, but rather about securing sustainable development for the people.





He stated that while some politicians may be celebrated for their debating skills and criticism of government policies, constituents ultimately judge leaders based on the development they bring to their communities.





The aspiring lawmaker observed that some prominent parliamentary debaters had allegedly chosen not to defend their seats because they had failed to deliver development in their constituencies.





Mr. Sipalo stressed that leaders join politics to improve people’s lives, not simply to entertain cheering crowds with political rhetoric.





He said the same citizens who applaud fierce parliamentary debates today would eventually demand accountability on what developmental projects had been lobbied for or delivered during a leader’s term in office.





Mr. Sipalo further stated that he would rather lose an election while continuing to lobby government for development than win office and be remembered only as a good speaker who failed to improve the welfare of the people.





He announced that he had officially joined the United Party for National Development (UPND) and would fully support President Hakainde Hichilema in advancing his vision for Zambia’s future.





Mr. Sipalo said his decision was not only personal but was also made in the interest of the people he seeks to represent in Munali Constituency.



He maintained that his loyalty remained focused on pursuing development for the people ahead of political interests.