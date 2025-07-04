An Open Letter to President Hakainde Hichilema



Why Have You Insisted on Presiding Over the Funeral of Your Predecessor, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, Despite Being Told Otherwise?





Dear President Hakainde Hichilema,



The passing of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu was a moment that should have united our nation in solemnity, respect, and collective mourning. Yet what we have witnessed instead is controversy, division, and hurt, pain caused by your insistence on presiding over the funeral proceedings despite clear, repeated requests from the deceased’s family that you not be present.





Why, Mr. President? Why would you, as the sitting Head of State, disregard the final wishes of your predecessor and the heartfelt appeals of a grieving family?





This question demands urgent and honest answers.



President Lungu’s dying wish was clear and unequivocal, as conveyed through his family and official spokesperson: you should stay away from the funeral. This was no petty political dispute. It was a deeply personal and solemn request grounded in respect for the deceased and compassion for the family left behind.





Yet you have pressed on, choosing to override that request. This is not merely about protocol or politics. It is a breach of basic decency and respect. It risks turning a sacred moment of mourning into a spectacle of political posturing.





Some will say that as Head of State, you have a duty to be present at the funeral of a former president. While that is true, leadership also demands sensitivity and humility, especially when asked to honor the wishes of the departed and the grieving family. The real question is not whether you should attend, but whether you should insist on presiding when you have been expressly told you are not welcome.





What drives this stubborn insistence? Is it a desire to assert political dominance? An attempt to control the narrative and public perception? Or something more complex, a struggle for legitimacy, a symbolic show of power, or even a deeper cultural or spiritual conflict?





Whatever your reasons, this choice has caused needless pain to a grieving family and distracted the nation from what truly matters: honoring the legacy of a former leader. It has also exposed the fragile state of political civility in Zambia, where respect for the dead and their families can be sacrificed on the altar of ambition.





Your decision to force your presence into this private and sacred space speaks volumes about the current political climate. It signals a troubling disregard for the voices of those most affected and a dangerous prioritization of image over integrity.



Mr. President, it is time to listen, not only to your political advisors or party loyalists, but to the people, the grieving family, and the spirit of respect and dignity that should govern moments like this.





To honor a predecessor is not merely to attend their funeral. It is to respect their final wishes, to offer solace to those left behind, and to demonstrate the maturity and humility that true leadership requires.





The nation deserves answers. The family deserves peace. And you must ask yourself: does presiding over this funeral against clear wishes serve the country or simply your own ambitions?





Until you provide clarity, this question will continue to linger: Why have you insisted on presiding over Edgar Lungu’s funeral despite being told you should stay away?



Zambia deserves the truth.



Respectfully,

Thandiwe Ketiš Ngoma