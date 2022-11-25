An Open Letter To The President Of The Republic Of Zambia Mr. Hakainde Hichilema- Hon. Given Katuta

AN OPEN LETTER TO THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA MR. HAKAINDE HICHILEMA

Your Excellency Sir,

Greetings,

Re: Appointment of ECZ Commissioners

The post of Commissioner for Electoral Commission of Zambia is critical to the promotion and protection of our democracy, particularly at a time when democracy, human rights standards and mechanisms face enormous pressure.

This role is key for the achievement of free, credible and fair elections which is the benchmark of our democracy and the peace that this country has enjoyed in the past decades.

I represent and work closely with human rights defenders, victims of violations and affected communities, as well as opposition political parties who have been silenced through arbitrary arrests and intimidation by your government. In this capacity, I write to you regarding the process for appointing the Commissioners of ECZ as well as the key qualifications and qualities required for the position.

The post Commissioner should be filled by someone of high moral standing and personal integrity, and who is independent and impartial and possesses competency and expertise in the field of human rights. It requires a champion of democracy, who is courageous and principled.

Your nominees should have a proven record of effective public advocacy, as well as demonstrated experience working with defenders and victims of violations. The post requires a strong commitment to addressing discrimination, inequality, oppression and injustice in all its forms, as well as combating impunity and pursuing redress and accountability for all human rights violations and abuses, including those committed by past governments.

The Commissioner’s role is to be the nation’s leading human rights advocate, as distinct from the role of a diplomat or political envoy. Demonstrating solidarity with the majority and publicly calling out abuses should take precedence over friendly dialogue with the executive.

The process of nominating the Commissioners is critical to identifying the most qualified candidates and ensuring the credibility of their appointment. This process should be open, transparent and merit-based. It should involve wide and meaningful consultation with independent human rights organisations and human rights defenders.

Given the above I find it extremely difficult to endorse the nomination of individuals who have exhibited public support of your political party.I have no doubt in my mind regarding the issue of competence of your nominees. However, Ms. Mwangala Zaloumis’ RED photo has gone viral on social media, while Mr. Mcdonald Chimpenzi was recently running a politically inclined civil society organization. As confirmed by your human rights commissioner that the ECZ commissioners are too close to the UPND.

I look forward to your response and to meaningful civil society engagement with this process.

Yours faithfully,

Rev. Given Katuta Mwelwa