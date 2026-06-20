Analysts examine possible new Ukrainian drone used in Moscow attacks



Security analysts and international media are examining footage from the latest strikes near Moscow, with some reports suggesting that Ukraine may have deployed a new hybrid drone system known as the “Bars.”





According to preliminary assessments, the system is believed to combine characteristics of both long-range drones and cruise missiles, potentially allowing it to fly at high speed and low altitude. Such capabilities could make interception more difficult, even for advanced air defense networks.





Analysts say the growing use of long-range strike drones is forcing Russia to rely increasingly on expensive surface-to-air missiles to defend critical infrastructure, a trend that could place additional pressure on the country’s air defense stockpiles over time.





While details about the alleged “Bars” system remain limited and many claims have yet to be independently verified, the latest attacks underscore the rapidly evolving technological competition between Russia and Ukraine in the drone domain.