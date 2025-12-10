ANC appeals to G20 to urge US to include South Africa in 2026 summit



The ANC is rallying fellow G20 nations to counter a threat from U.S. President Donald Trump to bar the country from next year’s leaders’ summit in Miami, escalating diplomatic tensions between the two nations.





The dispute follows last month’s G20 summit in Johannesburg, the first ever on African soil, which the U.S. boycotted entirely.





A key sticking point arose over the ceremonial handover of the G20 presidency, with the U.S. demanding South African President Cyril Ramaphosa pass the gavel to a senior embassy official a request South Africa rejected as a breach of protocol.





Trump subsequently announced via Truth Social that South Africa would not receive an invitation to the 2026 summit. In response, the South African government called the move “punitive” and emphasized that its G20 membership is recognized by all other members, not subject to unilateral exclusion.





ANC National Executive Committee member Thandi Moraka said South Africa is appealing to fellow G20 members to uphold the country’s rights as a full member, stressing, “we are a group of 20 not a group of 19.”





The broader tensions stem from U.S. claims of “white genocide” and concerns over land reform, which South Africa rejects as misinformation. An executive order issued by Trump in February 2025 halted aid and prioritized resettlement of white South Africans as refugees, drawing strong rebuke from Pretoria.





Experts warn the standoff could undermine the credibility of the G20, traditionally a forum where membership is permanent. South African officials have suggested that if the U.S. attempts to block visas, the country may look beyond the G20 for international engagement.





The dispute highlights growing friction between multilateral cooperation and unilateral U.S. actions, as South Africa seeks solidarity among global partners to defend its role on the world stage.