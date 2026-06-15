Ancient Kyiv monastery damaged in Russian strike



A major Russian aerial attack reportedly struck the historic Kyiv Pechersk Lavra in Ukraine’s capital early on June 15, causing significant damage to parts of the more than 1,000-year-old monastery complex.





Ukrainian authorities said at least four people were killed and around 20 others were injured in the attack. The strike also triggered fires within the area, prompting emergency crews to respond as air raid alerts sounded across Kyiv.





Kyiv Pechersk Lavra is one of Ukraine’s most important religious, cultural, and historical landmarks, recognized for its centuries-old heritage and significance to Eastern Orthodox Christianity.





Ukrainian officials urged residents to seek shelter as Russia launched another large-scale wave of aerial attacks targeting multiple areas across the country.



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