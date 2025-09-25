ANCWL slams DA’s nomination of Helen Zille as Johannesburg mayoral candidate





The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) has strongly condemned the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) decision to nominate Helen Zille as its mayoral candidate for the City of Johannesburg in next year’s local government elections.





In a statement released on Tuesday, the ANCWL accused Zille of promoting exclusionary policies during her tenure as Premier of the Western Cape in 2012, citing her remarks calling for the deportation of Eastern Cape residents who relocated to the province. The league argued that her appointment reflects the DA’s alleged prejudice and disregard for Black South Africans.





The ANCWL also criticized Zille’s promises to improve basic services in Johannesburg, including water, electricity, and refuse collection, calling them “disingenuous” and highlighting what they describe as her poor track record in Cape Town’s townships.





The league concluded that the DA and its mayoral candidate are hypocritical in their pledge of service delivery, labeling their political approach as rooted in protecting White privilege and maintaining systemic inequalities.