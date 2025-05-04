Anderson Banda Peddles Goodwill: Donates Bicycles to UPND Structures in Lumezi



In a move that’s got political wheels turning literally Anderson Banda has donated bicycles to all UPND structures in Lumezi District, putting a fresh spin on grassroots mobility.



Banda, handed over the two-wheelers as part of his continued efforts to empower local party structures. The donation, warmly received by UPND members, is expected to boost mobility across the rural district where walking long distances is more common than network signal.



Banda, smiling through the handover ceremony, said the gesture was his way of ensuring that the party’s message reaches even the furthest corners of Lumezi. “We want to pedal progress.