Another military flight is now drawing attention in West Africa.
According to reports, a Belgian Air Force Airbus A400M Atlas is currently on course toward Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso .
The movement has been described as “unexpected” by security analyst Brant Philip, who is known for monitoring military operations in the region.
This development comes barely days after a Nigerian Air Force jet was grounded in Burkina Faso and 11 Nigerian soldiers were detained.
Nigeria said the aircraft was flying from Lagos to Portugal, but a technical issue forced an emergency landing.
Burkina Faso rejected that explanation, insisting the flight entered its airspace without authorization and warned it will not tolerate such incidents again.
Now, with a Belgian military aircraft appearing in the same airspace, questions are arising;
-What are foreign militaries planning for the Sahel?
-Is this a routine movement, or part of something bigger?
-Could this spark more diplomatic or military tension?