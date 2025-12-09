Another military flight is now drawing attention in West Africa.



According to reports, a Belgian Air Force Airbus A400M Atlas is currently on course toward Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso .





The movement has been described as “unexpected” by security analyst Brant Philip, who is known for monitoring military operations in the region.





This development comes barely days after a Nigerian Air Force jet was grounded in Burkina Faso and 11 Nigerian soldiers were detained.



Nigeria said the aircraft was flying from Lagos to Portugal, but a technical issue forced an emergency landing.



Burkina Faso rejected that explanation, insisting the flight entered its airspace without authorization and warned it will not tolerate such incidents again.



Now, with a Belgian military aircraft appearing in the same airspace, questions are arising;





-What are foreign militaries planning for the Sahel?

-Is this a routine movement, or part of something bigger?



-Could this spark more diplomatic or military tension?