ROYAL FAMILY URGES JACK MWIIMBU TO STEP DOWN FROM MONZE EAST RACE



Royal family members to Chief Ofwenuka in Monze District of Southern Province have called on Hon. Jack Mwiimbu, the UPND aspiring Member of Parliament for Monze East Constituency, to step down from the race.





Speaking to journalists, Bellinda Hambulo said Mr. Mwiimbu has been in leadership for over 25 years, and that it is time to give an opportunity to a younger aspiring candidate, Victor Cheelo.





Ms. Hambulo stated that if the UPND does not listen to the concerns of the people, the party risks losing support in Monze East Constituency should Victor Cheelo not be adopted as the party’s candidate.





She said the people of Monze East are demanding change in leadership, adding that many residents feel it is time for a new representative.





Ms. Hambulo further advised Mrs. Mwiimbu to encourage her husband to step down, saying the people of Monze East are ready for change.





She also urged Mr. Mwiimbu to emulate some of his colleagues, citing Hon. Douglas Syakalima of Chirundu Constituency as an example, saying stepping down honorably would allow him to maintain the respect and admiration of the people.



Maz Fm