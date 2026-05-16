HON. DOUGLAS SIAKALIMA BOWS OUT OF CHIRUNDU PARLIAMENTARY RACE

DOUGLAS SIAKALIMA BOWS OUT OF CHIRUNDU PARLIAMENTARY RACE



Lusaka, May 16, 2026

By Open Development Media



Former Minister of Education Douglas Siakalima has announced that he will not contest the Chirundu Constituency parliamentary seat in the upcoming August 13 general elections.





Speaking during a media briefing, Mr. Siakalima said the decision was reached after extensive consultations with his family, who advised him to focus on supporting President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND at national level rather than seeking re-election as Member of Parliament.





Mr. Siakalima described the decision as emotional but necessary, stating that his family believes he can contribute more effectively by campaigning for the ruling party across the country.





He revealed that after discussions with his wife and children, including one of his sons who is currently abroad, the family unanimously agreed that he should step aside from constituency politics and dedicate his efforts towards promoting the government’s achievements, particularly in the education sector.





The former minister highlighted achievements recorded under his tenure, including the reintroduction of free education, recruitment of thousands of teachers, expansion of the school feeding programme, and increased access to education across Zambia.





Mr. Siakalima said he remains fully committed to supporting President Hichilema and ensuring the continuity of the UPND administration beyond 2026.





He also thanked the people of Chirundu for their support and loyalty throughout his political journey, describing them as faithful and supportive constituents.





Meanwhile, Mr. Siakalima dismissed tribal politics, saying leadership should focus on national unity and service delivery rather than ethnic divisions.