“ANY AIRCRAFT THAT FLIES INTO THE AES TERRITORIES WITHOUT PERMISSION WOULD BE LEVELED DOWN!!”



-Mali President Assimi Goita sends a strong warning to Nigeria Presido Bola Ahmed Tinubu



“The Forces of AES have not come this far to be treated as a subject of child’s play by anyone who fancies themselves a giant.





We have each chosen our separate paths of destiny, and AES sovereignty as a nation must be respected.





The seizure of the 11 aircraft belonging to the Nigerian Air Force will be regarded as a litmus test — and a foretaste of far graver consequences to come.



Respect our boundaries, or face the repercussions.”