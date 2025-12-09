“ANY AIRCRAFT THAT FLIES INTO THE AES TERRITORIES WITHOUT PERMISSION WOULD BE LEVELED DOWN!!”- Mali President  Assimi Goita

-Mali President  Assimi Goita sends a strong warning to Nigeria Presido Bola Ahmed Tinubu

“The  Forces of AES have not come this far to be treated as a subject of child’s play by anyone who fancies themselves a giant.



We have each chosen our separate paths of destiny, and AES sovereignty as a nation must be respected.



The seizure of the 11 aircraft belonging to the Nigerian Air Force will be regarded as a litmus test — and a foretaste of far graver consequences to come.

Respect our boundaries, or face the repercussions.”

