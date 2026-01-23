Any attempt to expel Hon. Brian Mundubile from PF for filing his nominations as a Tonse Presidential candidate will only embarrass the Party- FORMER PS ELIAS KAMANGA

FORMER PS ELIAS KAMANGA SHARES….



I can say with absolute confidence that any attempt to expel Hon. Brian Mundubile from PF for filing his nominations as a Tonse Presidential candidate will only embarrass the Party.





For the record, and under Zambian law, only Robert Chabinga has the authority to expel anyone from PF. Anyone else attempting to act outside this legal mandate is overstepping and inviting ridicule.





Let this serve as a word of caution: unless someone is ready to witness a mass exodus of the people from PF, I strongly advise restraint





By the way, Mundubile has merely responded to the call by Zambians to be part of a progressive group of Zambians offering themselves for leadership!