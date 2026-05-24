Any Deal With Iran Will Be Far Worse Than The JCPOA Which Obama Negotiated And Which Trump Tore Up !



I understand from various sources the following. Any peace deal will include the following:-





1) Iran will manage the Strait of Hormuz.Tolls will continue to be collected.



2)America will unblock Iranian assets previously frozen;



3) War will stop on all fronts including in Lebanon and Yemen;





4) American military forces will largely be withdrawn from the Middle East.



5) America will lift the naval blockade.



6) There will be a total cessation of hostilities and parties will sit down to negotiate over the nuclear issue over a 30 day period which can be extended for another 30 days. Further extensions can be agreed by mutual agreement if needed.





WHAT A TOTAL DEFEAT FOR AMERICA!THESE ARE TERMS OF SURRENDER! GOLIATH HAS BEEN SLAUGHTERED!



Before the war, Iran did not control the Strait of Hormuz and its assets were frozen. There were 13 huge American bases in the Persian Gulf. Any fool can see the total humiliation for the Americans.





America’s defeats in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan do not even come close to this humiliation.





My words have turned out to be prophetic- “History will record that in 2026, America lost a Strait and Her Empire”.

-Lim Team