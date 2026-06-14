Aqualaskin Makes History as First Zambian Artist to Perform AI Generated Song



Lusaka, Zambian artist Aqualaskin has become the first musician in the country to perform a song generated by artificial intelligence.





The track was created using Suno AI, a music generation platform that produces full songs from written lyrics. Aqualaskin used the tool to compose a campaign anthem for the ruling party.





The song has gained rapid traction and is now receiving airplay nationwide. Just days ago, Aqualaskin was officially invited to perform, marking the first public performance of an AI generated song by a Zambian artist..





The milestone highlights the growing influence of Ai in Zambia’s music industry.