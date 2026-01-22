ARMY COMMANDER DEFENDS ‘EXTERMINATE’ REMARKS ON ILLEGAL MINERS



Zambia Army Commander Lieutenant General Geoffrey Zyeele has defended remarks he made in a viral video in which he was quoted as saying the military would “exterminate” illegal miners.





Speaking when he called on Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo in Ndola today, Lieutenant General Zyeele said his comments were taken out of context, stating that the army is not targeting ordinary Zambians, but responding to what he described as a serious national security threat associated with illegal mining activities.





He explained that intelligence reports have revealed the presence of armed individuals operating in illegal mining areas, with security forces discovering armory-grade weapons, boxes of ammunition, sophisticated drones and other dangerous equipment.





The army commander says the nature of the weapons found is deeply concerning and points to the involvement of organized criminal networks, largely led by foreign nationals, adding that the scale of the threat has outstripped the capacity of the police.





Lieutenant General Zyeele has emphasized that the army’s operations are targeted at individuals posing a threat to national security and not law-abiding citizens seeking to earn a living.





Meanwhile, Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo has backed the military intervention, warning that illegal mining, if left unchecked, can destabilize the country.



PN