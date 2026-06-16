Army distances self from funeral of soldier who killed self after shooting lover in Kabwata!



FRIENDS and family are mourning the death of Zambia Army Warrant Officer Mwanauta Chansa, who allegedly shot his girlfriend before taking his own life in a tragic sequence of events that unfolded from Saturday June 13, to yesterday, when he was pronounced dead.





According to Police spokesman Godfrey Chilabi, the incident occurred on the night of June 13, 2026, in Kabwata Site and Service, Lusaka.





According to Police investigations, Chansa drove the woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, to her residence in Kabwata, where he allegedly shot her in the forehead before fleeing the scene.



Believing that the victim had died, Chansa is said to have ingested pesticide in an apparent attempt to terminate his life.





He was rushed to Maina Soko Medical Centre for treatment but reportedly left the hospital without authorisation.



Police say he later travelled to Mtendere Compound, where he allegedly consumed a second dose of pesticide.





“He was later rushed to Maina Soko Medical Centre for medical attention but left the hospital without authorisation and proceeded to Mtendere Compound, where he allegedly ingested pesticide for a second time,” Chilabi shares.





The suspect was subsequently traced and taken to Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital, where he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit —ICU.



However, despite efforts to save his life, Chansa was pronounced dead at around 03:00 hours on June 15, 2026.





“On June 15, 2026, around 03:00 hours, the suspect was pronounced dead while receiving treatment at Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital. His body has been deposited in the mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination,” added Chilabi.



The woman who was shot survived the attack and remains under medical care as investigations into the matter continue.





Sources close to the development tell TV Yatu that the Zambia Army has distanced itself from the funeral of its late soldier.



According to military tradition, military personnel that end their lives do not deserve their military honours.





The sources further shares that though the lady remains in a stable condition, the bullet has not yet been removed.



Source: TV Yatu | June 16, 2026