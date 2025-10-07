Army general named as Madagascar PM to quell Gen Z protests



By: BBC Africa



Madagascar’s embattled President Andry Rajoelina has appointed an army general as the new prime minister in a bid to end youth-led protests against his rule.





He said the nation needed a premier “capable of restoring order and the people’s trust” before naming Gen Ruphin Fortunat Zafisambo to the post.



Coming days after the president expressed fears of a coup attempt, the general’s appointment marks a significant militarisation of the government and appears to be an attempt by Rajoelina to secure the army’s backing at a time of heightened tensions.



The protest movement, known as Gen Z Mada, rejected Gen Zafisambo’s appointment, and gave Rajoelina 48 hours to resign.

#SunFmTvNews