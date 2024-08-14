ARREST OF THREE TEACHERS FOR EXAMINATION MALPRACTICE AT KASAPA SECONDARY SCHOOL



August 13, 2024-The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public of a case involving the illegal possession of Grade 12 General Certificate of Education (GCE) examination materials, which has resulted in the arrest of three teachers from Kasapa Secondary School in North-Western Province.



On August 8, 2024, between 20:00 hours and 22:00 hours, Police at St. Dorothy Police Station received a tip-off from a concerned member of the public regarding possible examination malpractice at Kasapa Secondary School. The information indicated that some teachers had unlawfully accessed already completed answer booklets from the school’s strong room and were displaying these answers to a select group of learners.



Acting on this information, police officers from St. Dorothy Police Station promptly responded and preceded to Kasapa Secondary School, where they discovered that approximately 20 GCE learners had gathered at a teacher’s residence. These learners were being shown answers for the 2024 Grade 12 GCE Biology Papers 1 and 2, as well as Mathematics Papers 1 and

2.

Further investigations led to the recovery of the said answer booklets from Mr. Teddy Mulenga, a senior teacher at Kasapa Secondary School. Additionally, it was discovered that the answer booklets had been unlawfully removed from the school’s strong room.



As of today August 13, 2024, three suspects have been detained in police custody for the offence of Examination Malpractice, contrary to Section 22(c) of the Examinations Council of Zambia Act No. 3 of 2023. The suspects are:

1. Mr. Teddy Mulenga aged 38

2. Ms. Mary Luhanna aged 42

3. Ms. Mary Kunda aged 43



All three suspects are teachers at Kasapa Secondary School and were responsible for securing the keys to the strong room where the examination papers are stored.



The Zambia Police Service is committed to upholding the integrity of the examination process and ensuring that those who engage in examination malpractice are brought to justice.

Further investigations are ongoing, and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.



We urge all stakeholders, including teachers, learners, and the general public, to maintain the highest standards of integrity during examinations and to report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER