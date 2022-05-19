ARRESTING PF LEADERS IS HH’s ONLY ACHIEVEMENT, SAYS KABWITA

By Isaac Zulu

National Democratic Congress secretary general Charles Kabwita has charged that the only achievements that the UPND administration has scored are the arrests of former ministers and Patriot Front members of parliament.

Commenting on the acquittal of PF Pambashe member of parliament Ronald Chitotela by the Lusaka Resident Magistrate, Kabwita said that the UPND government has not actualised any of its campaign promises, apart from pursuing individuals that served in the previous administration and are perceived to be “criminals.”

“This is not what President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND promised the Zambian people. They promised to deliver development. And yet eight months of being in government there’s nothing tangible that we can physically point at that the UPND has achieved. None of their promises have been actualised. The only thing that the UPND has achieved is arresting former ministers and Patriot Front members of parliament,” said Kabwita.

He charged that President Hakainde Hichilema wants to divert the citizens’ attention from real issues by continuously labelling PF officials as “thieves.”

“On this corruption issue, the President has on many fora shown to be the complaint, the jury, the prosecutor and the judge. The President wants to divert our attention from real issues by portraying a picture that PF leaders are thieves and yet there’s no proof that they stole,” said Kabwita. “It is embarrassing that after people have made so much noise all these people perceived to be corrupt or criminals are being acquitted. This is a lesson to the UPND leadership.”

Kabwita also said that the UPND administration is interfering in the operations of investigative wings.

“There has been a lot of political interference in the operations of law enforcement agencies. The UPND government should allow the Anti-Corruption Commission, the (Zambia) Police and Drug Enforcement Commission to carry out their investigations without political interference. We don’t want this situation where you start pursuing and arresting people out of hatred. This issue of calling others as criminals is becoming boring,” Kabwita said.

Kabwita further implored Chitotela to sue the State, saying his reputation has been dented.

“I can only encourage my brother Honourable Ronald Chitotela to take this matter further. Let him sue the government so that he can be compensated. Honourable Chitotela is an MP…a respected member of parliament. But they have painted him black,” said Kabwita

– Daily Revelation