ARROGANCE AND INSENSITIVITY OF THE UPND ADMINISTRATION- Abraham Simpamba

ARROGANCE AND INSENSITIVITY OF THE UPND ADMINISTRATION..



Fellow Citizens,



It is with deep concern and disappointment that I address the alarming trend of arrogance, insensitivity, and blatant disrespect consistently exhibited by the UPND administration toward the very people who entrusted them with power.



Senior government officials, including Charles Milupi, have shamelessly mocked unemployed Zambians for raising genuine concerns about the escalating cost of mealie meal.



Such remarks are not only demeaning they serve as a stark reminder of just how disconnected this leadership has become from the realities faced by ordinary citizens. These are the same citizens who were promised a better life after 12 August 2021.



Sadly, this is not an isolated incident. From telling struggling families to stop having children if they cannot afford to raise them, to ridiculing those who demand better services, this administration has demonstrated a dangerous level of contempt for the people’s suffering.



The promises of cheaper mealie meal at K50, fertilizer at K250, reduced fuel prices, and an end to load shedding have all proven to be empty. Three years later, the cost of living has skyrocketed while hope has steadily declined.



Instead of enacting sound, transparent policies to safeguard our national resources, this administration has auctioned off our mineral wealth to foreign interests leaving Zambians with nothing but environmental damage and broken promises.



They have even handed over toll gates to a contractor who has yet to complete road works, prioritizing private profit over public service and accountability.



Even worse, they are now enacting retrogressive laws such as the Cybersecurity and Cybercrimes Bill designed to silence dissent and shield themselves from public scrutiny. Is this the kind of leadership we can trust with another five years?



Fellow Zambians, the time has come to rise above political affiliations and reject the mediocrity, hypocrisy, and elitism that have become the hallmarks of this administration. Zambia does not lack resources, what we lack is leadership rooted in integrity, humility, and a genuine commitment to the people’s well-being.



We must stop tolerating leaders who spend more time ranting on media platforms than addressing the real challenges facing our people leaders who waste taxpayers’ money defending the indefensible. Zambia is not a poor country it is simply poorly managed by a clique of political elites who use investor rhetoric to mask self enrichment at the expense of the majority poor.



Abraham Simpamba

Together We Can

Ichalo Bantu