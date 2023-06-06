Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka Visits Grandparents In Nigeria

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka Visits Grandparents In Kwara

Arsenal star, Bukayo Saka, paid a visit to his grandparents in Oro Irepodun Local Government Area, Kwara State.

A Twitter user shared the picture with the caption, “Bukayo Saka At ORO, Kwara State With Grandparents. Proudly Kwara.”

Saka had previously visited Bariga, Somolu where his family grew up during his visit to Lagos.

The footballer arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Wednesday, May 31st following the end of the 2022/2023 football season for his club.

Credit: Twitter | Abdul_A_Bello