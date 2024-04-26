By Kapya Kaoma

Is HH making the same mistake PF made by ignoring social media? I warned PF then that how Zambians felt about President Lungu was reflected in social media posts. I told them that if they ignored social media, they must be ready to go to jail since they will be voted out of power! PF cadres insulted me at will. Guess what? I was right! Had PF humbled itself and listened to the people, arguably Lungu would have performed better than he did.

Only fools refuse to learn from other people’s mistakes–this is the case with the UPND and HH. Over 80 percent of Zambians have access to social media, which is almost the entire country. So if politicians want to gauge the mood of the nation, they must pay attention to social media as opposed to rallies. Praise singers will always attend rallies and fill stadiums as long as there is nshima and kapenta. Hunger makes people foolish. But the fact is, HH and his praise singers dread waking up each day. If anything, they hate social media. It makes them so foolish that even amashilu know that HH is nothing but a conman.

They dread the Kwacha whenever they enter the bank or read newspapers–it is dead under their watch! K28 to a dollar isn’t bad–only that it never reached that high under the deplorable PF. To blame the free fall of the Kwacha on Lungu is simply foolishness. HH has killed the Kwacha because of his uninformed economic policies. To him, economic growth means abandoning Zambia to foreign interests. It is not yet 14 hours in Zambia!

As for ubunga, who doesn’t know? K450 is nothing to his praise singers, but they too eat. I don’t see it coming down even after the harvest season. It is HH who made the decision to sell tons of maize Lungu left–blame Lungu. On fertilizers, blame Lungu too. And God is so kind. In the year when things are so hard for most Zambians, drought hits us. This plight will help Lungu for once–HH will surely blame God. Is he not the Church elder? Only that nobody will believe him–the man lies like the son of Lucifer.

HH exploited youth unemployment to win elections. Yet most young people remain unemployed. Today, youth unemployment is higher than when Lungu left. If you don’t know, we have had three High School and University graduations in the time HH has been president. The New Dark Regime may boast of employing about 60,000 civil servants, but that is a drop in the ocean. To praise singers, the youth are simply lazy. They were spoiled by Lungu and must work hard. The truth remains. Things are surely dire, and HH and his praise singers have nothing to celebrate aside from very small unplastered and cheapest toilets to his name.

HH and his Dark Regime can blame Lungu and PF as much as they want but Zambians know who is the President. President HH knew nothing about running the country but presented himself as knowledgeable. His praise singers have not helped him at all–rather they have promoted his narcissistic ego. The ignorant man now believes he is the most intelligent man who has the formula to everything–the results are self-evident; everything he touches dies.

The economy is dead despite many promises of billions of investments from his countless trips abroad. Sadly, with the negative image he now carries in the nation, and the high possibility of losing power in 2026, no investor is willing to make a deal with the dying Regime. So forget about big investments until after 2026!

Zambia’s national debt is not new–it has always been there. In fact, nobody said Zambia didn’t have debts–our development is attached to international borrowing. HH may boast of debt restructuring. But he also borrowed over 6 billion in his short time as president. Unlike PF, however, HH has nothing to show for it.

HH needs to listen to the people and not praise singers. As is always the case, most of those singers will sing for another politician come 2026. As for HH and his cronies, the very police officers and judges who are busy prosecuting Lungu and his regime will knock on his house and arrest him for corruption. Believe me. His appointments of his family members in diplomatic service, his role in the privatization of government assets and his business interests (when he is president–another reason I maintain he must declare his business partners and businesses) will be crimes that will land him in cells. As a human rights advocate, however, I will stand to defend his human rights. He can count on me!