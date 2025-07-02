Ati Life Expectancy jumps from 51 years to 67 years!- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Ati Life Expectancy jumps from 51years to 67 years!



Good News is Good News, if Only It Is!



There is releif that the 2024/2025 will impact our economy positively. This will help bring the food prices down, especially mealie-meal.





But it appears there is a serious joke going on at Zambia Statistics Agency such as;



1. According to ZamStats, In 2024 Zambia’s economy grew by 6% in the midst of the worst drought in a century, the worst load-shedding or power cuts in 60 years that bankrupted SMEs, significantly affected production in manufacturing and industries, and disrupted or cut production.





2. While experiencing the worst cost-of-living crisis apparently Zambia was galloping into historical economic growth of 6% and above!



3. All key economic indicators are furiously being revised positively, upwards and better.





4. We have one of the highest numbers of people living with HIV/AIDS in sub-sahara, persons with TB, persons dying from malaria and one of the worst infant mortality rate, but apparently our lifespan has jumped from 51-67years and the population has become one of the healthiest in the region.





5. Apparently the copper production will race to one (1) million tonnes by end of year!



6. I guess next will be employment, poverty and size of GDP.



This joke would be a mere joke if Bloomberg, a reputable commodities and business reporter, wasn’t fervently quoting the manufactured statistics as gospel truth.





Below is yet another package of revised statistics.



Life Expectancy in Zambia has increased from 51 to 67 years. Life expectancy for females is 69-years while for males is at 64.



According to the 2022 Census of Population and Housing National Analytical Report, life expectancy for females stands higher at 69 years, compared to 64 years for males.



The report also reveals that, of the over 10.5 million people of working age, 39.1 percent were active in the labour force, with a slightly higher concentration in urban areas at 44.5 percent.





Finance and National Planning Minister SITUMBEKO MUSOKOTWANE disclosed this during the launch of the 2022 Census of Population and Housing National Analytical Report in Lusaka.





Dr. MUSOKOTWANE stated that the findings are vital for monitoring progress on national priorities such as the 8th National Development Plan, Vision 2030, and the Sustainable Development Goals -SDGs.



He noted that the data will inform evidence-based policy-making and long-term planning.



His remarks were delivered on his behalf by Ministry of Finance Acting Permanent Secretary for Planning, PAMELA KAUSENI.





Meanwhile, Zambia Statistics Agency Board Chairperson OLIVER CHINGANYA said the launch of the report reflects the country’s strong commitment to data-driven governance and the modernisation of its statistical systems.