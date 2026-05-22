August  presidential elections winner likely to be decided in Round 2 – Kambwili

Aug winner likely to be decided in Round 2 – Kambwili



Citizens First (CF) Roan parliamentary candidate Chishimba Kambwili says the 2026 general elections will likely be decided in the second round as the combined votes of the opposition will stop President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND from getting 50+1% outright majority in the first round.





Speaking with Daily Revelation yesterday, Kambwili said going by his political analysis over the many years he had spent in politics, indications were that the country would need a rerun between the two topmost candidates to settle the 2026 general election.





Asked on observations that the many opposition contestants would likely eat into each others votes, Kambwili the beauty about the current electoral system was that it offered political participants and the electorate a second



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