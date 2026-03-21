Bahrain Joins 19 Nations, Ready to Act to Secure Strait of Hormuz



The government of Bahrain has joined a joint statement with 19 allied nations across Europe and Asia, declaring readiness to take all necessary measures to ensure security in the Strait of Hormuz.





The coalition includes the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan, Canada, South Korea, New Zealand, Denmark, Latvia, Slovenia, Estonia, Norway, Sweden, Finland, the Czech Republic, Romania, and Lithuania.





The statement strongly condemns Iran’s actions, particularly attacks on commercial vessels and civilian infrastructure, as well as the unlawful disruption of maritime routes.





The group called on Iran to immediately halt mine deployments, drone and missile strikes, and to comply with UN Security Council Resolution 2817 to restore stability to one of the world’s most critical energy shipping lanes.





The unified stance by a broad coalition of European and Asian nations signals escalating pressure on Tehran, with warnings that further measures could be taken if disruptions continue.