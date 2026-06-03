Bahrain says it intercepted Iran missiles, drones targeting civilian sites

Bahrain’s military said on Wednesday that its air defenses intercepted and destroyed three Iranian missiles and several drones targeting civilian sites in the country.

The Bahrain Defense Force said Iran was continuing a systematic hostile approach through missile and drone attacks.

It said all military branches and units were on the highest level of readiness to defend Bahrain.

The military urged residents not to approach or touch any suspicious objects left from Iran’s attack and to report them immediately.

It said using missiles and drones to target civilian sites and private property was a clear violation of international humanitarian law.