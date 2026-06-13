Bakery distances itself from political inclination over bread brand



GOD First Bakery & General Traders has distanced itself from political commentary involving its popular Tonse Family Bread and warned that it may take legal action against individuals using its brand for political purposes without permission.





The Ndola-based company issued the statement after a Facebook page, Lily Mutamz TV shared a post featuring the bakery’s product alongside political commentary which aligned it with the Tonse Alliance.





Bakery managing director Martin Daka said the company is a non-political business that serves all Zambians regardless of their political affiliation.



According to Daka, the bread was officially launched in November 2021 as part of the bakery’s expansion initiative and bears no political inclination or endorsement.





He stated that the name carries no partisan meaning, only a promise of quality for families across the Copperbelt Province and beyond.



Daka said by keeping politics out of its ovens, the bakery will stay focused on what matters to its customers.





“We further warn all social media pages, influencers, bloggers, and digital content creators to desist from using our brand, products, or corporate identity for political messaging, misinformation, or any other unauthorised activities,” he said.





Daka added that any continued misuse of the bakery’s brand will compel the company to take appropriate action as provided for under Zambian law.



By Sanfrossa Mberi



Kalemba June 13, 2026