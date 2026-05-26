Bally has failed; Cyber Act keeping Zambians out of the Country, says Makebi



MAKEBI ZULU, NRPUP presidential candidate Brian Mundubile’s running mate says most Zambians are living abroad because of the Cyber Crimes Act.





And Makebi Zulu asserts that President Hakainde Hichilema has failed to fix the system he promised he would.



Speaking when he featured on EMV on Sunday evening, Makebi questioned the motive to allegedly rush the appointment and installment of 50 judges into the judiciary.





“This issue of the Cyber Crimes Act, it is keeping most people out of the Country. Not because they did anything wrong, but because they disagreed with the government,” the running mate says.





He alleges that the judiciary is afraid of competently dealing with matters involving incarcerated former minister of water development, Raphael Nakacinda.





“There is Honourable [Raphael] Nakacinda, who is facing such injustice at this particular point. Because even the judiciary is afraid to deal with his matter,” Makebi asserts.





He implores Zambians to wake up and tell President Hakainde Hichilema that, “This is not the Zambia we want, this is not the Zambia we subscribed to. This is not what we meant when we said Bally should fix it. Bally has failed to fix the system.”



Makebi criticses the procedure used to appoint recently appointed judges.





“Here they are, they have appointed 50 judges. What was the procedure for dealing with these 50 judges. You know how rigorous the system is supposed to be, you know how they [appointed judges] are supposed to appear before a committee and be interrogated and allow other stakeholders to come in and talk to them.





“But in two weeks you deal with 50 judges, unquestioned?? …what was the rush of getting all these judges?” Makebi wonders.



Makebi, a practicing lawyer has since called for accountability in the manner appointments are made in the public sector.



©️ TV Yatu | David Kashiki | May 26, 2026.