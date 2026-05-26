



IBA orders Millennium TV not to air ex-Spy boss, Xavier Chungu’s interview



THE Independent Broadcasting Authority has reportedly blocked Millennium TV from airing an interview with Liberal Democratic Party leader, Xavier Chungu, who is also a former Zambia Intelligence Services Director General.





The show _Zambia Goes to the Polls 2026_, hosted by Ambassador Anthony Mukwita, was set for 20:00 tonight.



Reasons necessitating the directive have not been availed, yet.





Impeccable sources tell TV Yatu that IBA directed the TV Station not to air the programme. IBA is yet to issue a statement, on the matter.





Chungu served as Zambia’s Intelligence Chief from 1991-2001.