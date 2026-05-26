Freedom of jailed opposition to come with govt change – Mundubile



National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP) presidential candidate Brian Mundubile says the freedom of jailed opposition figures such as Bowman Lusambo, Raphael Nakachinda and others will only come through a change of government.





Mundubile said this after what he described as an unsuccessful attempt to visit incarcerated Nakachinda at a correctional facility, where he claimed he and his legal team were blocked from seeing their client despite waiting for over an hour.





The opposition leader, who is also a practising lawyer, said it was unfortunate that detainees were allegedly being denied access to their lawyers, which he described as a basic constitutional right.





“It’s very, very sad indeed. We have been here for the past hour and a half and we have been giving one excuse after another,” Mundubile said.





He said he had gone to the facility in his professional capacity as a lawyer, insisting that inmates must be allowed access to legal representation regardless of their political status.





Mundubile further claimed that officers at the facility required clearance from senior authorities before allowing lawyers to see their clients, a situation he

was unnecessary.





He added that the continued detention of some opposition figures showed governance challenges that, in his view, could only be resolved through removing of ruling UPND from power.





“The freedom that you are looking for, the freedom for Nakachinda, for Lusambo, for Malanji, for Bowman and everybody else who is behind bars, will only come when government changes,” Mundubile said.



Kalemba May 26, 2026