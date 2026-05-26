PF PAMODZI ALLIANCE PROJECTS NATIONWIDE VICTORY IN 2026 ELECTIONS



PF Pamodzi Alliance Secretary General Celestine Mukandila has expressed confidence that the opposition alliance is on course to win the 2026 General Elections, citing internal projections that indicate strong support across most parts of the country.





Speaking on Capital FM 99.7 during a programme hosted by Esther and Farai, Mr. Mukandila said the alliance’s assessments showed it was poised to secure the majority of parliamentary seats in several provinces and ultimately form government.





He stated that in Lusaka Province, the alliance expected to win 16 of the 18 constituencies, while on the Copperbelt it anticipated sweeping all 29 constituencies.



He added that projections also indicated strong performances in Central, Luapula, Northern, Southern, North-Western and Western provinces.





Mr. Mukandila said the projections were based on feedback received from citizens across the country and reflected growing demand for political change.



“These are not merely wishes or aspirations; they are projections based on the response we are receiving from citizens throughout the country,” he said.





He further argued that the desire for change was evident in the reception being given to the alliance’s presidential candidate and running mate during public engagements.





According to Mr. Mukandila, the alliance was confident that Zambians would make their choice through the ballot and that the opposition was prepared not only to campaign but also to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.





He maintained that democracy should prevail during the campaign period and questioned whether authorities could prevent citizens from freely expressing their political preferences.



“Even if they attempt to block us from campaigning in certain areas, the people of Zambia cannot be silenced,” he said.





Mr. Mukandila said the alliance remained focused on restoring democratic governance, strengthening the rule of law and ensuring that public institutions served all citizens impartially.





He added that support for the alliance was growing nationwide and that Zambians were ready for change.