Bangladesh’s ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sentenced to death after crimes against humanity conviction

Bangladesh’s ousted leader Sheikh Hasina sentenced to death after crimes against humanity conviction





By: CNN



Sheikh Hasina, the ousted Prime Minister of Bangladesh, has been sentenced to death after being found guilty of crimes against humanity for the violent suppression of student protests last year that led to the collapse of her government.





A panel of three judges from the International Crimes Tribunal, Bangladesh’s domestic war crimes court, delivered their verdict Monday, ruling that Hasina was responsible for inciting hundreds of extrajudicial killings carried out by law enforcement.





The courtroom, where some victims’ families were present, burst into applause as the judges delivered their sentence.





“Sheikh Hasina committed crimes against humanity by her incitement, order and failure to take punitive measures,” one of the judge said as he delivered her verdict.

#SunFmTvNews