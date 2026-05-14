Barcelona threaten legal action against Real Madrid

Barcelona has confirmed that its legal department is “carefully examining” accusations made by Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez during a lengthy emergency press conference on Tuesday afternoon, May 12.

The move comes just two days after Real Madrid suffered a 2–0 defeat in the final El Clásico of the season, a loss that effectively ended their campaign on a disastrous note.

During a bizarre, hour-long tirade, Pérez announced new club elections, attacked members of the media, and condemned both La Liga and Barcelona for alleged corruption. Most notably, he doubled down on accusations regarding the Negreira case, alleging that Barcelona bribed José María Enríquez Negreira, the former vice president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation’s refereeing committee.

Barcelona, currently celebrating their La Liga title, issued a swift response to the claims.

“Regarding the press conference held by the Real Madrid president, Florentino Pérez, we inform that our legal department are carefully examining his declarations and accusations,” the club stated. “They are currently being analyzed and the steps to be taken are being assessed. When considered opportune, any positions and decisions that have been adopted will be notified.”

Florentino Pérez en la rueda de prensa:

"Si el Madrid es lo más grande, si yo quiero que los niños del mundo lo vean gratis, que lo voy a conseguir enseguida". "Que los niños de África puedan ver el futbol gratis" pic.twitter.com/Dt3YCBq6LZ — EL MUNDO (@elmundoes) May 12, 2026

While Pérez remained silent on rumors regarding the potential return of José Mourinho to the Bernabéu, the press conference has further intensified the hostile relationship between him and Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

The legal threat marks the latest chapter in the ongoing “Negreira” saga, which continues to overshadow the sporting rivalry between Spain’s two biggest clubs.