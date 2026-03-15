Basij  paramilitary members in Tehran Scramble in Fear as Israeli Drones Turn the Tables

Basij in Tehran Scramble in Fear as Israeli Drones Turn the Tables



A striking video from a Tehran street shows black-uniformed Basij paramilitary members nervously scanning the skies, clearly rattled by the threat of incoming strikes. Once feared enforcers who terrorized civilians, these regime loyalists now look like hunted men—jumpy, exposed, and out of their depth.





The clip, shared widely on social media, captures the moment the hunters become the prey. Commenters mock their panic with lines like “Cowardly bullies, same the world over,” “They ain’t gonna see it coming… might as well just chill until they meet the virgins,” and “Soon IRGC will be scared of people, just like Hezbollah was of PAGERS!!” Many express grim satisfaction that the regime’s street-level muscle is finally feeling vulnerable after recent Israeli drone operations targeting Basij checkpoints across the capital.





Reports confirm waves of precision strikes have hit these positions hard, killing operatives and forcing survivors to second-guess every shadow overhead. The Basij’s reign of intimidation appears to be cracking under pressure they never expected to face on their own turf.