Be ready to resign – GBM challenges HH
…remember what you promised about hunger in the country and your fitness to govern?
10.12.2022
Aspiring candidate for the position of president of the Patriotic Front, PF, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, GBM, has challenged President Hakainde Hichilema to resign in the face of acute hunger currently underway in several parts of the country owing to what he calls poor leadership.
Mr. Mwamba has reminded President Hichilema of his own words once posted on his Twitter page in which he said, “If a person were to die of hunger under my Presidency, I would seriously evaluate whether I am fit to continue leading the nation. This is deeply troubling, and I can’t contain my displeasure”.
According to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, IPC, “Over 1.35 million Zambians (10% of the analyzed population) are experiencing severe food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 Crisis) between July and September 2022, due to high food prices and climatic shocks. This population requires urgent humanitarian action to reduce food gaps, protect and restore livelihoods, and prevent acute malnutrition”.
The former Kasama Constituency lawmaker says Mr. Hichilema was especially voted for by the very population that now faces acute hunger and whose lives hang in the balance. Mr. Mwamba says this population believed Mr. Hichilema had the capacity to protect them from hunger and the death that might result from there.
The former Defense Minister says it is now clear that President Hichilema does not have the leadership he claimed to have to protect the vulnerable parts of the Zambian population. Instead, Mr. Bwalya says the President duped the Zambian voter by promising them what they wanted to hear.
“I have no doubt in my mind that Mr. Hichilema was only attracted to public office for the title ‘president’ and not really to serve”, Mr. Mwamba says. He adds, “Since he is evidently trapped in an office whose challenges he did not bargain for, he simply needs to resign when he still has a bit of dignity to walk away with”.
Commentators fear that the food security situation in the country will get worse especially in view of the chaotic distribution of farming inputs that has characterized the 2022/2023 farming season.
Claiming to clean up the system, President Hichilema has fumbled his way around an obscure agricultural policy which has left analysts wondering whether the President really knows what he is doing.
ISSUED BY GEOFFREY BWALYA MWAMBA, GBM
CHAIRMAN FOR MOBILIZATION IN THE CENTRAL COMMITTEE OF THE PATRIOTIC FRONT
ASPIRING CANDIDATE FOR THE POSITION OF PRESIDENT OF THE PF
Which part of Zambia GBM? people they have not yet harvested you are already talking hunger.Do you have a farm ?
If the rains fail, are you going to blame HH? Do commercial farmers also rely on government for fertilizer?
Apart from maize, there are other cash crops that don’t need fertilizers.
Stop day dreaming ba mudala.
The problem her fikala GBM is this
The food shortage that you claim is due to YOU eating it all up to keep you fat, ba$tard.
PF is finished and you want to be leader so you can steal more than LUNGI did.
Zambians are not stupid Mr fat man, we know how cares and who doesn’t.
Soon you will be with tutwa you fat cat
You are campaigning against the wrong person. You are not yet at that level. First tell people/PF why you think you are the best out of the 8 PF presidential candidates where you are ranked third from the bottom and then tell us what you are going to do if in rare event that you became president and then after winning the PF presidency then tell the nation what your government will do for the people of Zambia. That is the right approach, not just campaigning headlessly.
It is your farts that should be ready to resign from your balooney stupid stomach. Perhaps then your brain will start functioning. STUPID IDIOT.
We have seen such cheap talk before in the days on Late President Mwanawasa MHSRIP. We have proved that those that were loudest and calling him names did not march to his good leadership stye. They left the country with a huge debt and a damaged economy. History tends to repeat itself but now we have learned a lesson. Some of those who aspire for leadership of the country simply wish to enrich themselves and put the country under state capture as was the case before August 2021.
Just say how you will do things differently, otherwise your only interest is stealing. There is hunger in your people because stealing has been plugged off. What you are doing in not politics, no ideas!