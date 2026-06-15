BEFORE YOU VOTE, STAND IN YOUR KITCHEN FOR JUST ONE MINUTE





Ask yourself one question, “What kind of Zambia do I want my children to inherit?” I know many families are hurting. I know prices have stretched every salary, every harvest and every small business. No honest leader should pretend otherwise. Your pain is real.





Nonetheless, there is another question we must ask ourselves. What caused this pain, and who led us into unsustainable debt after the Mwanawasa administration cleared the books and Zambia became a middle income country? Who took us backwards? When a house has been damaged, the repairs are noisy, expensive and uncomfortable, but no sensible family tears the house down again while it is being rebuilt. Zambia went through years of debt distress, economic decline and lost confidence. The rebuilding has not been easy, but today the foundation is stronger than it was. The task before us is not to abandon the work, it is to finish it.





Our children will not judge us by the anger we expressed in 2026. They will judge us by the decision we made. Will we choose a future built on production, investment, jobs and opportunity? Or will we return to the politics of shortcuts, where today’s excitement becomes tomorrow’s hardship? There is no single country on earth that was transformed by changing direction every five years. Serious countries are transformed when citizens have the courage to stay the course that leads to lasting prosperity.





This election is bigger than any political party. It is about protecting the future of every Zambian child. Let us vote with our heads as well as our hearts. Let us build on the progress that has been made, demand even greater delivery over the next five years, and together complete the journey towards a stronger, more prosperous Zambia.



Saviour Chishimba

President

United Progressive People (UPP)

UPND Alliance Partner