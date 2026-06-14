Behind polish flag  on Haiti’s Jersey lies an incredible story

DID YOU NOTICE THE POLISH FLAG ON HAITI’S JERSEY? 🇭🇹🇵🇱



No, it’s not a mistake.

And it’s not just a random detail either.





Behind that flag lies an incredible story that has connected both peoples for more than 200 years. 🤝 In 1802, Napoleon sent thousands of Polish soldiers to Haiti to fight the rebellion of enslaved Haitians.





But many of those soldiers made a decision that changed history: they refused to fight against a people struggling for their freedom and ended up supporting the Haitian cause against the French army.





When Haiti gained its independence in 1804, Jean-Jacques Dessalines, the leader of the revolution and the country’s first ruler, granted citizenship to the Poles and referred to them in the Constitution as the “Blacks of Europe.”





More than two centuries have passed, and Haiti has never forgotten that gesture.





That is why Haitian footballers wear the Polish flag on their jerseys: a tribute to a friendship born from a shared struggle for freedom. 🇭🇹🤝🇵🇱