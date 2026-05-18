Belarus announces battlefield nuclear weapons drills with Russian coordination.



On May 18, Belarus confirmed that its military has begun exercises focused on the deployment and operational use of tactical nuclear weapons stationed within the country.





According to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense, the drills — conducted in cooperation with Russia — include training on the delivery and preparation of nuclear munitions for potential battlefield use.





Officials stated the exercises are designed to test military readiness across multiple regions of Belarus.





The announcement marks another major escalation signal from Moscow’s closest military ally, as Belarus continues hosting Russian nuclear assets near NATO’s eastern frontier.





Military analysts warn the drills are likely intended to send a direct strategic message to both Ukraine and the West amid rising regional tensions.