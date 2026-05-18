“President Cyril Ramaphosa Praised By Supporters After South Africa Reaches Historic 365 Days Without Loadshedding For The First Time In Years”





President Cyril Ramaphosa is receiving praise from many South Africans after the country officially reached 365 consecutive days without loadshedding — a milestone few believed was possible during the height of the electricity crisis.





The achievement has reignited political debate across the country, with supporters crediting Ramaphosa’s administration, Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Eskom engineers and energy teams for stabilising the power grid after years of rolling blackouts that crippled businesses, frustrated households and damaged the economy.





For years, South Africans endured severe loadshedding that affected:



small businesses,



hospitals,



schools,



factories,



internet services,



and daily life across the country.





Now, after a full year without scheduled power cuts, many citizens say the improvement proves that government intervention and Eskom recovery plans are finally producing results.





Supporters online praised Ramaphosa’s leadership, saying critics underestimated the complexity of fixing Eskom’s long-running crisis.





Some social media users described the moment as:



“historic,”



“a massive turnaround,”



and “one of the biggest Eskom recoveries in modern South African history.”





However, critics argued that South Africans should not celebrate too early, warning that electricity prices remain high and Eskom still faces long-term infrastructure and financial challenges.





Others claimed the real test will be whether the country can maintain stable electricity during winter periods when demand increases sharply.





Despite the political disagreements, many South Africans admitted that life without daily loadshedding has improved productivity, business confidence and public morale across the country.





The milestone has now become another major political talking point ahead of future elections, with ANC supporters using it as evidence that Ramaphosa’s government can still deliver results under pressure. 🇿🇦⚡👏