Belgium Is Giving Congo the colonial-era geological Maps to Its Mineral Future

Belgium Is Giving Congo the Maps to Its Mineral Future

A map can be worth billions.

Belgium is opening up a massive colonial-era geological archive on the Democratic Republic of the Congo, filled with maps, surveys, and mining records that point to deposits of copper, cobalt, gold, lithium, and other valuable minerals.

These are not just dusty files collecting cobwebs. They are clues. Some are over a century old, but they could still help Congo uncover new mineral wealth, attract investment, and make better decisions about the resources beneath its own soil.

For a country that has supplied the world with critical minerals for generations, gaining access to this information is about more than mining. It is about knowing your own backyard.

The move also comes at a time when the world’s biggest powers are racing to secure access to Congo’s minerals, which are essential for everything from electric vehicle batteries to modern technology.

Sometimes history returns in unexpected ways. This time, it arrives not as an apology or a monument, but as a cabinet full of maps that could help shape Congo’s future.