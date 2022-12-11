BENEFICIARIES OF SOCIAL CASH TRANSFER SCHEME COMMEND GOVERNMENT FOR TIMELY DISBURSEMENTS

President Hakainde Hichilema recently announced that the New Dawn Government had released money for Social Cash Transfer Scheme and Food Security Pack Programme to ensure the government safeguards people’s livelihoods as a nation’s humanity is judged by how it takes care of its vulnerable citizens.

Ministry of Community Development and Social Services, Permanent Secretary, Ms. Angela Kawandami led “Community of Practice for Cash Transfers in Africa” conference delegates on a field visit to beneficiaries of the Social Cash Transfer (SCT) Programme in Kazungula District.

The purpose of the visit was to help delegates who comprised social welfare workers from different African countries, to familiarise themselves with Zambia’s implementation of the Social Cash Transfer Programmes, and how it is transforming lives in the province, and the country in general.

Ms. Kawandami who led the Kazungula team appreciated how beneficiaries have changed their lives by venturing in various income generating activities.

About 6,350 beneficiaries in Kazungula district are currently on the programme with government targeting to increase that number owing to the positive impact the programme has had since 2003.

85-year beneficiary with disability, Ms. Musekwe Munkombwe who lives alone, told the delegates that she has managed to renovate her house and was able sustain her livelihood through the funds she receives from the SCT programme through the help of her granddaughter.

Ms. Munkombwe testified and expressed gratitude on the effectiveness of the programme, with a call to government to continue on the positive trajectory of the life -changing programme.

“Since I am old and barely walk, my granddaughter collects the money on my behalf and I do not face any challenges all at all,” She said.

Another beneficiary Fenny Siamazomba, who is a widow and mother of four, shared with the delegates how she has managed to start up a small business from the SCT funds to take care of her children.

“I was enrolled on the SCT programme in 2017, the funds I receive from the programme have enabled me to build a house and invest in a grocery business. My children have a roof over their head and food to eat,” Ms. Siamazombe said.

