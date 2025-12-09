Benin declares coup leader Lt. Col. Pascal Tigri and  others wanted

The Beninese authorities have launched a nationwide manhunt for Lt. Col. Pascal Tigri, identified as the ringleader of Sunday’s failed coup attempt.

Tigri is declared wanted alongside two other fugitives, Capt. Ousmane Samary and Capt.-Major Sambieni Castro, who allegedly played key roles in the plot to displace President Patrice Talon from office.

The coup attempt unfolded on Sunday morning, December 7, when Tigri and his group of soldiers seized control of the state television station and appeared on air, announcing that the government had been removed and the constitution suspended.

Tigri identified himself as the leader of the group, calling itself the “Military Committee for Refoundation.”

The rebels reportedly attacked the presidential residence in Cotonou before broadcasting their announcement. However, military loyalists quickly regained control of key government buildings and the national television network

While several of the coup participants were arrested, Tigri, Samary, and Castro managed to flee the scene and are now the subject of a nationwide manhunt.

Benin’s government has since called for their arrest, issuing alerts across all security agencies.