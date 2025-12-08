Update from BENIN .



PRESIDENT TALON SPEAKS AFTER FOILED COUP



President Patrice Talon has appeared on national TV for the first time since Sunday morning’s attempted coup, thanking the country’s defense and security forces for “preventing the worst from happening.”

Talon strongly condemned the mutiny, warning that those who tried to plunge Benin into chaos will face justice.





According to the President, their actions would have derailed years of national progress and stability.



Such an undertaking would have plunged our country into a doomed adventure with disastrous consequences. It would have brought to a halt the development process initiated by our country.”





The President praised the army’s loyalty and professionalism, saying they fought back and cleared the last pockets of resistance from the mutineers.





At least 13 soldiers have been arrested, while others are reportedly still on the run and holding captives.



Talon expressed condolences to families affected and promised that every effort will be made to rescue those still being held.





“We will do everything in our power to find them safe and sound.”



The attempted takeover was led by Lt. Col. Pascal Tigri, who briefly appeared on state television claiming control, before the Interior Ministry confirmed the government had regained command.





President Talon is expected to step down after the April 12, 2026 election, marking the end of his term.