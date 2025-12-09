Benni McCarthy: End the Unwanted Rivalry



Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy has spoken with clarity: the rivalry between South Africa 🇿🇦 and Nigeria 🇳🇬 must not divide Africans.





“I don’t know what is this unwanted rivalry between South Africa and Nigeria. We used to be very close. We used to be supportive. For me, I support everything Africa. I am South African but if I see anything African, I support. I encourage because it’s my continent, I’m proud of that.”





McCarthy reminds us that football rivalry belongs only on the pitch. After the whistle, we are Africans first. He praised Nigeria’s victory over Benin, saying it opened the door for South Africa to qualify for the World Cup proof that African nations can lift each other up.





This is the lesson: unity is greater than rivalry. Africa’s strength lies in solidarity, not division.

●●●