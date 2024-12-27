Beyoncé set to begin world tour in March amid husband Jay-Z’s legal battles

Beyoncé is expected to begin her stadium world tour in March 2025, even as her husband, Jay-Z, faces a rape lawsuit, according to reports.

The allegations involve Jay-Z, who is originally known as Shawn Carter, and Sean “Diddy” Combs, accused of assaulting a 13-year-old girl at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party in New York back in 2000.

Earlier this month, the alleged victim’s attorney refiled charges on December 8, naming Jay-Z after initially accusing only Combs in October.

Despite the controversy, Beyoncé rather seems focused on her career.

A source close to the 43-year-old Grammy winner revealed Beyoncé plans to launch the tour in Los Angeles in March. “It’s been a very tough few months for Beyoncé, but she’s laser-focused on making her upcoming tour a success,” the insider told The Sun.

The source also stated that both a new album and tour announcement are sure to come. “The announcement was supposed to happen a couple of weeks ago but was pushed back. Despite Jay-Z’s resolute denials and claims that the allegations are false, people know that mud can stick.”

According to reports, the tour is expected to feature Beyoncé’s most extravagant performances to date, including a stop at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London, where she performed during her 2023 Renaissance World Tour.

Fans are speculating Beyoncé might release hints about the new album and tour during her scheduled performance at the NFL’s Christmas Day halftime show in her hometown of Houston, Texas.

In October, Jay-Z addressed the allegations in a statement, labeling them “idiotic.” He expressed concern over the impact on his family, particularly his three children: Blue Ivy, 12, and 7-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

“My wife and I will have to sit our children down—one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims—and explain the cruelty and greed of people,” Jay-Z said on X.

He also extended support to true victims and condemned what he described as opportunistic legal maneuvers. “My heart and support go out to true victims in the world who have to watch how their life stories are dressed in costume for profitability by this ambulance chaser in a cheap suit,” he wrote.

Beyoncé’s last album went on to fuel a global tour that wrapped in October 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, after she made 56 performances across North America, Europe, and beyond.

The music icon is however yet to officially comment on the release of a new album or date for the world tour, yet fans are eagerly waiting to see when it will unfold as they continuously rally their support behind her.