Beyoncé ‘upset and concerned’ after judge refused to throw out r@pe claims against Jay-Z

Beyoncé has reportedly been left ‘upset and concerned’ after a judge chose not to throw out r@pe claims filed against her husband Jay-Z, but she is ‘sticking’ by her husband.

Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, is currently locked in a legal fight against a woman who accused him of r@ping her when she was 13 years old.

After several attempts to dismiss the case or force the woman to be publicly identified, Judge Analisa Torres sided with his accuser on Thursday, granting the woman anonymity for the next stage of proceedings.

Now a source has exclusively revealed to DailyMail.com that amid her husband’s legal woes, Beyoncé, 43, has accepted that ‘there isn’t anything she can do except support her man.’

They said she ‘1,000 percent believes him,’ and is ‘heartbroken’ that his accuser is a ‘similar age’ to their daughter, Blue Ivy, 12.

‘Beyoncé is upset and concerned about the allegations brought on to her husband,’ the insider began.

‘She 1,000 percent believes him. But it is very stressful to deal with, not only because everything is such in the public eye, but as a mother of a daughter at a similar age to the accuser at the time, it is heartbreaking.

‘Beyoncé, who has been blessed with a life where she usually has control of her own narrative, now has to deal with this, and there isn’t anything she can do except support her man and be there for each other as the legal side of things goes through its motions.’

The insider added that the Blackbird singer has accepted that there isn’t much she can do to help how her husband is seen by the world right now.

They continued: ‘It is a struggle to deal with and for her to try to think on ways to help the situation is tiring, especially when she can only literally do a certain amount things that may sway public perception.

‘She will be by Jay’s side throughout and she is starting to accept that is all she can really do.’

They noted that the star is keen to get back to her normal life as soon as possible, stating: ‘She is praying this will be over soon and isn’t dragged out. Everyone wants to get back to their life and everyone wants to be happy.

‘The one positive that could come from this is that they will be a stronger family afterward. Because right now it is a black eye on their otherwise wonderful life.’

Elsewhere, a second source noted that the case had caused a lot of ’emotional turmoil’ for the hitmaker.

They explained while at first, she was going to go ‘into overdrive’ to try and ‘show what a good man her husband is,’ she has now decided to take a different approach.

‘She knows that she must let this play out and not try to get involved anymore because it really does not involve her at all,’ they stated.

The woman, referred to as Jane Doe, alleges that Carter, along with disgraced rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, drugged and r@ped her when she was 13 at an after-party for the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City.

Carter has vehemently denied the claims, calling them baseless.

In a five-page filing released on Thursday, Judge Torres condemned Spiro’s aggressive legal maneuvers, describing them as ‘combative’ and filled with ‘inflammatory language and ad hominem attacks.’

She accused Carter’s attorney of attempting to ‘fast-track the judicial process’ by repeatedly filing motions to reveal the identity of Jane Doe and dismiss the case.

‘Carter’s lawyer’s relentless filing of combative motions containing inflammatory language and ad hominem attacks is inappropriate, a waste of judicial resources, and a tactic unlikely to benefit his client,’ Torres stated firmly.