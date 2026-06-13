BEZOS’ SHOCK AI COMEBACK! EX-AMAZON BOSS UNVEILS $41 BILLION TECH GIANT TO REINVENT ENGINEERING



Jeff Bezos has made a dramatic return to the CEO spotlight with a bold new venture that is already shaking up the technology world.





The Amazon founder is leading Prometheus, a fast-rising artificial intelligence company that has reportedly raised an astonishing $12 billion and achieved a valuation of $41 billion. Backed by financial heavyweights including JPMorgan, BlackRock, Goldman Sachs and Bezos himself, the company is attracting enormous investor confidence.





Unlike rivals focused on chatbots and content generation, Prometheus is targeting the physical world. The company is developing what Bezos describes as an “artificial general engineer” — an AI system designed to create jet engines, improve manufacturing processes and rapidly prototype complex products.





With just 150 employees, investors are effectively valuing each worker at hundreds of millions of dollars. Co-led by former Google X executive Vik Bajaj, the company aims to slash development timelines, turning projects that once took 100 engineers and a decade to complete into tasks for 10 engineers in a single year.





As the global AI race intensifies, Bezos is betting that the future lies not in words, but in machines, factories and real-world innovation.