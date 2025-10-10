Bheki Cele says he’s willing to testify over ‘Cat’ Matlala corruption allegations



Former police minister Bheki Cele says he is prepared to testify before either the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry or Parliament’s ad hoc committee to address allegations linking him to businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, who is accused of benefitting from a R360 million SAPS tender.





The development follows a series of explosive testimonies before the Madlanga Commission, where witnesses, including KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen. Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, claimed that WhatsApp messages from Matlala’s phone revealed money exchanges and communication between Matlala and Cele dating back to December 2024.





Matlala’s company, Medicare24 Tshwane District, received the controversial SAPS health risk management tender, which was later cancelled after investigators uncovered evidence of fraud and non-performance.





Reports also allege that Cele stayed in a luxury Pretoria apartment owned by Matlala before the contract was approved.





Cele has faced pressure to publicly respond. His stated willingness to appear before either forum marks his strongest indication yet that he intends to confront the allegations head-on.





Both the Madlanga Commission and Parliament’s committee are probing claims of corruption, political interference, and organized crime networks within the police. Further testimonies and digital evidence are expected in the coming weeks.